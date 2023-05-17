AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘And Just Like That…’ gets a season 2 release date

todayMay 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Photo Courtesy of Max

Get your cosmos ready, because Max has revealed its Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That… will be launching its second season with two episodes on June 22.

The streaming service announced that the sophomore frame of the continuing adventures of Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw and her friends will contain 11 episodes.

After the double-shot on debut day, the remaining nine episodes will drop one at a time on Max each subsequent Thursday.

Joining SJP will be her co-stars and co-executive producers Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis; SATC vets Evan Handler, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and John Corbett; and returning AJLT leads Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

airlines-prepping-for-busiest-memorial-day-weekend-since-before-pandemic
insert_link

National News

Airlines prepping for busiest Memorial Day weekend since before pandemic

Daniel Garrido/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- U.S. airlines are gearing up for the busiest Memorial Day holiday since before the pandemic. United Airlines said it's preparing for its busiest Memorial Day in over a decade, expecting to carry nearly 2.9 million passengers from Thursday May 25 to Tuesday May 30. The airline said it will see the most passengers Friday, May 26, when it expects to transport 500,000 customers. Delta Air […]

todayMay 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%