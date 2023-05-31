AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Apology The Beatles sent to young girl in 1963 sells for over $14,000 at auction

todayMay 31, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

An apology note The Beatles wrote to a schoolgirl back in 1963 has sold at auction in London. 

According to The Mail, the band wrote the letter to a young girl named Diana after canceling a visit to see her on the Isle of Wight.  

Diana’s aunt worked for Paul McCartney’s cousin Bette Robbins; the band had planned to visit Robbins after their April 1963 show in Southsea, Portsmouth, and Diana was supposed to get to meet them. Unfortunately, the band had to cancel to return to London for some TV and radio appearances.

But The Beatles made it up to her with an apology note signed by all four members on a Parlophone publicity card, with Paul adding, “To Diana, lots of love, from The Beatles. Sorry we couldn’t be there to see you!”

And that apology proved profitable. After holding onto it for almost 60 years, it was recently sold at auction at London’s Bonhams auction house, where it went for over $14,000.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ai-poses-threat-of-‘extinction-event-for-humanity,’-us-official-says
insert_link

Business News

AI poses threat of ‘extinction event for humanity,’ US official says

(NEW YORK) -- A top U.S. official for cybersecurity said Wednesday that humanity could be at risk of an "extinction event" if tech companies fail to self-regulate and work with the government to reign in the power of artificial intelligence. The remarks came a day after hundreds of tech leaders and public figures backed a similar statement that compared the existential threat of AI to a pandemic or nuclear war. […]

todayMay 31, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%