Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, to emcee this year’s Shark Week

todayMay 17, 2023

ABC

Discovery picked a most appropriate master of ceremonies for this year’s Shark Week: Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa.

The 35th annual installment of the selachimorphia celebration will kick off this summer.

In the announcement, made during Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfront presentation in New York City, a “beyond excited” Momoa noted, “This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It’s a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures. My love of sharks came long before my time as Aquaman – it began several generations before me.”

The network promises, “Momoa will set up the jaw dropping events, epic journeys, first-time revelations, and groundbreaking scientific findings that make up the summer spectacle.”

Discovery adds, “Fans can expect adrenaline-inducing original hours of sharks from new and continuously explored destinations, all captured on-camera by Discovery’s dedicated science and research field teams.”

The choice was also a logical bit of corporate synergy, as Momoa will star this December in Warner Bros. Pictures’ sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

