‘Archer’ to end with season 14, ‘Justified: City Primeval’ teaser debuts and more

todayMay 15, 2023

‘Archer’ – FXX

FX’s long-running, Emmy-winning animated series Archer will come to an end with this upcoming 14th season.

The network made the announcement Monday as part of its trumpeting its slate of upcoming programming on FX, FXX and Hulu, which streams their shows, along with return dates for long-running hit It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and acclaimed comedies What We Do in the Shadows and Reservation Dogs.

FX also dropped a teaser to Justified: City Primeval, a continuation of the cop series starring Timothy Olyphant

As previously announced, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns for its 16th season June 7 on FXX and streaming on Hulu.

On June 22 on Hulu, FX’s award-winning The Bear returns with all 10 episodes of its second season.

On FX itself, July 13 will see Shadows kick off for the vampire mockumentary’s fifth season at 10 p.m., followed by City Primeval with a two-episode debut on July 18 at 10 p.m.

On August 2, FX’s Reservation Dogs returns for its third season on Hulu.

The teaser to City Primeval shows that Olyphant’s Raylan Givens, the man in the hat, is back, but in the big city. The network teases, “Givens left the hollers of Kentucky and is balancing life as a U.S. Marshal with being a part-time father. A chance encounter sends him to Detroit and on a collision course with a violent sociopath and a formidable defense attorney.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

