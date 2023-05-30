AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Arnold’s ‘Fubar’ terminates Queen Charlotte’s #1 reign on Netflix

todayMay 30, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s first-ever action series, Fubar, has terminated Queen Charlotte‘s three-week reign at the top of Netflix’s English TV streaming list.

The show, in which he and Monica Barbaro play a dad and daughter who come to find they’re both secret CIA operatives, landed in the top spot in its first week of release, with 88.94 million hours viewed.

The show was also in the top 10 in 90 countries around the world, according to the streamer.

Coming in second place was XO, Kitty, the spinoff of To All The Boys, which had 63.78 million hours viewed.

Queen Charlotte settled for third last week, with 42.9 million hours viewed on Netflix’s English TV list.

On the movie side of things, Jennifer Lopez‘s action film The Mother kept its #1 slot on the English movies list for the third straight week.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘succession’-finale-sees-series-high-audience-numbers
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘Succession’ finale sees series high audience numbers

HBO/David Russell The final episode of HBO's Emmy-winning drama Succession scored for the cable network. The last installment of the show's fourth season, which debuted on Sunday night, drew 2.9 million viewers across HBO and streaming on Max, according to HBO. It's a 68% jump from last season's finale, a boost that even Logan Roy would get excited about. The ultimate installment, titled "With Open Eyes," drew the show's biggest […]

todayMay 30, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%