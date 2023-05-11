AD
Ashley McBryde reflects on ‘Lindeville,’ teases fiery ACM performance

todayMay 11, 2023

It’s not often artists get to release a full-length concept album. But Ashley McBryde got that opportunity in 2022 when she dropped Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, which is up for Album of the Year at the 2023 ACM Awards.

That record was more than a passion project for Ashley. In hindsight, the singer says it’s taught her valuable life lessons that she’ll hold on to for a long, long time.

“It really has shown me how many rules that I’ve followed that I didn’t have to follow,” Ashley tells ABC Audio. “I don’t really stay close to the lines on rules anyway. But then we put this record out that no one should have, technically according to the rules and on paper, let us make.”

“And then it’s so loved and embraced by our community and by our peers,” she adds. “So then I’m like, ‘I’m not ever doing anything just regular ever again.'”

Apart from being a three-time nominee at this year’s ACMs, Ashley’s also set to light up the stage with a fiery performance of “Bonfire At Tina’s” with Brandy ClarkCaylee HammackPillbox Patti and John Osborne on guitar.

“There’s got to be pyro, right?” teases Ashley. “My first moment with pyro was technically on Fallon because there were candles, but this is my first like, pyro pyro. And I love that both of my first experiences with pyro are with John Osborne.” 

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streams live on Prime Video Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

