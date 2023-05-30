AD
Assailant pours gas on man and lights him on fire after verbal altercation escalated: Police

todayMay 30, 2023

Background
Facebook / Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

(TAMPA, Fla.) — A verbal confrontation at a gas station has left one man in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after an assailant poured gasoline over him and lit him on fire, police say.

The incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 4:32 p.m. at a Mobile gas station on North 22nd Street in Tampa, Florida, when two men entered into a verbal confrontation, according to a statement published by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

“Earl Hargrove, Jr., 34, bought a small amount of gasoline from the gas station,” authorities said in their statement. “Hargrove then proceeded to pour the gasoline on the victim and lit … him on fire.”

The victim — who currently remains unnamed — was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Hargrove, Jr. is now facing facing charges of aggravated battery great bodily harm and attempted murder in the first degree.

“A verbal argument should never escalate to this level of violence,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This suspect’s behavior is not only deplorable but will never be tolerated in our community. The suspect, in this case, is currently behind bars while we wait in anticipation for justice to be served.”

Anybody who has additional information on this case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

