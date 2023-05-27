AD
Mike FM Music News

At first NJ tour stop, Taylor Swift premieres “Karma” remix video, brings out Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff

todayMay 27, 2023

The first night of Taylor Swift‘s three-night engagement at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium was full of surprises.

Variety reports that at Friday’s show —  the same day she dropped the deluxe ‘Til Dawn edition of Midnights — she premiered the video for her “Karma” remix with Ice Spice. Then at the end of the night, Ice Spice came out and the two performed the track together.

In the video, which Taylor directed, she appears in a series of fabulous looks, taking part in a series of fantastical scenarios: She’s sitting inside an hourglass, covered in gold, lying on a giant cat, standing inside a giant light bulb and more. 

Then Ice Spice appears, sitting inside a giant floating shell and holding up a pearl, to deliver her verse. The two then climb to the top of a staircase into outer space, lasso some planets, and paddle off in a gondola, before the clip ends with Taylor bringing an unseen man a latte with a clock etched in foam.

Taylor also welcomed another guest — New Jersey native and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff — who joined her for the Reputation track “Getaway Car.”

On Instagram, Taylor wrote, “Last night in Jersey was [mind-blowing]!!! The way the whole stadium screamed when Ice literally popped up unannounced – Getting to world premiere the ‘Karma’ music video I directed with my dancers who were in it – Playing ‘Getaway Car’ with Jack and hearing everyone shout the lyrics – I love you @icespice I love you @jackantonoff I love you all in that crazy crowd last night – can’t wait to get back out there tonight.”

The Eras tour continues Saturday and Sunday in New Jersey.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

