Atlanta mass shooting live updates: One killed, four hurt; suspect at large

Sheila Paras/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — One person is dead and four are injured from a mass shooting at an Atlanta medical center on Wednesday, police said.

Police have released these images of a suspect who they say is at large.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

May 03, 2:02 PM EDT

1 dead, 4 injured

One person was killed and four were injured in the shooting at Laureate Medical Center in Atlanta, according to police.

“Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims,” police said.

Northside Hospital tweeted that it’s “cooperating with law enforcement following the shooting at our midtown #Atlanta location earlier this afternoon. We urge people in the area to shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement on the scene.”