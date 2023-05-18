AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Attorneys file motion to dismiss case against ‘Rust’ armorer

todayMay 18, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — Attorneys for “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed filed a motion Thursday to dismiss her case in the fatal on-set shooting of the film’s cinematographer.

Gutierrez-Reed was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the New Mexico set of the Western in October 2021.

Actor Alec Baldwin was practicing a cross-draw when the gun fired, striking the cinematographer and director Joel Souza, who suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Baldwin also faced two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting death, though the charges were dropped last month.

Gun enhancement charges filed in the case against both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed were also dropped in late February.

Gutierrez-Reed’s preliminary hearing was pushed back to the week of Aug. 9. It had initially been scheduled to start earlier this month, though both state and defense attorneys asked for more time.

After prosecutors dropped involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys said in a statement that they “fully expect at the end of this process that Hannah will also be exonerated.”

Her attorneys have said she intends to plead not guilty and that she has no idea how live rounds ended up in the gun.

Since charges were initially filed earlier this year, state Rep. Andrea Reeb stepped down as special prosecutor in the case and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies stepped away from prosecuting the case.

In their place, the district attorney appointed Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis to serve as special prosecutors.

In dismissing the involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin, Morrissey and Lewis said “new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis in the case.”

“This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled. Our follow-up investigation will remain active and ongoing,” they said at the time.

David Halls, the first assistant director for the film, was sentenced in March to six months unsupervised probation as part of a plea deal. Halls, who handed the Colt .45 revolver to Baldwin prior to the shooting, was charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ringo-starr-isn’t-interested-in-writing-a-memoir
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Ringo Starr isn’t interested in writing a memoir

Ringo Starr has certainly had a memorable life, but music fans will likely never read a first-person account of it, because Starr says he has no desire to pen a memoir.  He tells USA Today that he’s been offered "lots of money over the last many years” to write a book about his life but he “got fed up” with the idea because folks only want to know about The Beatles. He said “it’d be […]

todayMay 18, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%