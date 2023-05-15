AD
Entertainment News

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ splashing down on Disney+ and Max on June 7

May 15, 2023

Background
AD
20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water is making a splash on Disney+ and HBO’s rebranded streaming service, Max, starting June 7.

The follow-up to the highest-grossing movie of all time, which became the third highest following its December 2022 debut in theaters with a more than $2.3 billion haul globally, will come packed with supplemental features, as did its prior HD Digital and Blu-ray releases.

Nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture, director James Cameron‘s The Way of Water earned the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, and some of those supplemental features give fans a peek at how Cameron and the wizards at Wētā FX brought the movie to life.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

