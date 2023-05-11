AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

Buck Country Music News

Bailey Zimmerman reflects on success, reveals what he's performing at the ACMs

May 11, 2023

ABC/Randy Holmes

It’s a week of milestones and firsts for newcomer Bailey Zimmerman.

On Thursday, May 11, Bailey will attend and perform at the 2023 ACM Awards, and on Friday, May 12, he’ll release his highly anticipated debut album, Religiously

Has Bailey wrapped his head around the record-high moments coming up? Well, sort of.

“It kind of set in today that I have a 16-song record going out at midnight and I’m playing ACMs on that day, as well,” Bailey shared with ABC Audio recently. “It’s just setting in that this is real life and there’s so many people that just love my music and love me. And it is a blessing, man. I’m very, very grateful to be where I’m at, and to have a full album is legendary.”

Bailey’s bringing that gratitude and talent to the ACM stage as he performs his latest number-one single, “Rock and A Hard Place.”

“I feel like [‘Rock and A Hard Place’] has impacted a lot of lives and I think it’s changed a lot of lives. It just wouldn’t be fair if I didn’t do it, you know?” says Bailey. “It’s one of my favorite records I’ve ever, ever been a part of. I can’t wait to sing it.”

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streams live on Prime Video Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. ET.

Bailey’s debut album, Religiously, drops Friday, May 12, and is available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

