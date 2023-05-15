AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Bailey Zimmerman’s hotly anticipated ‘Religiously. The Album.’ is here

todayMay 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Warner Music Nashville/Elektra

Bailey Zimmerman has released his long-awaited full-length debut record, Religiously. The Album.

The expansive 16-song collection features Bailey as a co-writer on 11 tracks, and includes the number-one singles “Fall In Love” and “Rock And A Hard Place,” as well as the title track, which serves as Bailey’s new single on country radio.

The fast-rising newcomer is currently opening for Morgan Wallen on his 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour. For a full list of dates and to grab tickets, visit Bailey’s website.

Here’s the full track list for Religiously. The Album.:

“Religiously” 

“Warzone”

“Fix’n’ To Break”

“Forget About You”

“Chase Her”

“Fall In Love”

“You Don’t Want That Smoke”

“Found Your Love”

“Rock And A Hard Place”

“Other Side Of Lettin’ Go”

“Pain Won’t Last”

“Where It Ends”

“God’s Gonna Cut You Down”

“Fadeaway”

“Get To Gettin’ Gone”

“Is This Really Over?”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

queen-selling-rings-made-from-roger-taylor’s-personal-cymbals
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Queen selling rings made from Roger Taylor’s personal cymbals

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Queen is offering fans a chance to get their hands on something pretty unique. The band is selling what they are calling a “Taylored” Spinner Cymbal Ring, made of sterling silver and featuring an outer spinning band constructed from one of drummer Roger Taylor’s personal cymbals. Each ring is individually numbered and features the “Jolly Roger” logo on the inside. It is also engraved with “hearing secret harmonies” in Taylor’s handwriting, […]

todayMay 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%