Mike FM Music News

Barack Obama, Kamala Harris & more pay tribute to Tina Turner

todayMay 25, 2023

Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll Tina Turner continues to be remembered on social media following her death on Wednesday at age 83.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted, “Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade.” 

In a statement, Vice President Kamala Harris called Turner “a spectacular woman whose life was a testament to all those who believe in what can be, unburdened by what has been.”  

She added, “Her life was not free from hardship. Throughout her life, she faced racism, sexism, and domestic violence. As she later put it, experiences that ‘could have shattered me, instead became fuel for my journey, propelling me upward.’” She concluded, “Tina Turner was simply the best.” 

Among the other tributes:

U2 – “RIP @tinaturner The Queen of Rock and Roll. And The Queen of Goldeneye,” referring to her 1995 James Bond song, which Bono and The Edge wrote.

Ringo Starr – “God bless Tina Turner, peace and love to all her family Ringo, peace and love.”

Brian Wilson – “I’m so sorry to hear about Tina Turner. I loved Tina and her voice and energy – she was one of the greats. ‘River Deep, Mountain High’ will always be one of my favorite songs. And nothing beats her version of ‘Proud Mary.’ I loved her musical too. Love & Mercy.”

Sting – “Beautiful Tina, no one like her, simply the best.”

John Oates – “I had the pleasure of backing up #TinaTurner when she surprised everyone at Live Aid and hit the stage with (Mick Jagger). Pure energy, dynamic singer, and one-of-a-kind performer. The music world just lost a true queen of soul.”

Priscilla Presley – “Tina Turner was one of Elvis‘ favorite performers. When she took the stage, it was pure magic. I remember how she held an audience with an energy that was undeniably pure Tina! She has left a remarkable legacy and will be sorely missed by all.”

Guitarist Steve Stevens – “There are music giants, there are legends and then there’s Tina Turner. Put on our planet to do exactly what she accomplished….. EVERYTHING.”

Huey Lewis – “Sad about the passing of Tina Turner. She was a dynamite performer and a super sweet person. A rock and roll pioneer!”

Rick Astley – “What a woman, what a life, what a voice! One of the GREATS! Such sad news.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

