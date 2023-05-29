Baseball Drops Series Against Trinity University

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team lost all three games of their road conference series against Trinity University; 10-0, 9-1, 3-2.

The Mountaineers were on the road for their three-game SCAC matchup against the Tigers from Trinity University.

GAME 1 (SCH 0 – TRI 10)

Schreiner struggled to open up the conference series as the Tigers poured on ten unanswered runs and forced te game to come to an early conclusion with a run rule called in the 7th inning. The only two hits for the Mountaineers came from junior, Tyler Juarez, and senior, Daniel Garza.

On the mound, it was Fito Mendez who was credited with the loss, moving his season record to 2-6.

Box Score

GAME 2 (SCH 1 – TRI 9)

The second game of the series was more of the same as the Tiger’s offense continued to roll. However, Schreiner did avoid another shutout as a RBI Double hit by senior, Chance Goins, sent Joseph DiCarlco home to score in the 4th inning. Unfortunately, that would be the only run scored by Schreiner in the game.

On the mound, it was Brandon Cardenas who would be credited with the loss, moving his season record to 4-3.

Box Score

GAME 3 (SCH 2 – TRI 3)

The final game of the series was a heart-breaker for Schreiner as the Mountaineers managed to keep the game close throughout, but ultimately came up just short in the end. The Mountaineers tied the game up with two runs scored in the top of the 5th inning off a 2 RBI Double from Joseph DiCarlo. However, the Tigers would answer with one run of their own scored in the bottom of the inning to take back the lead and held on to it for the remainder of the game.

On the mound, it was Beau Vealey who would be credited with the loss, moving his season record to 0-1.

Box Score

Schedule