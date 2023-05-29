AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Baseball Drops Series Against Trinity University

todayMay 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team lost all three games of their road conference series against Trinity University; 10-0, 9-1, 3-2.

The Mountaineers were on the road for their three-game SCAC matchup against the Tigers from Trinity University.

GAME 1 (SCH 0 – TRI 10)

Schreiner struggled to open up the conference series as the Tigers poured on ten unanswered runs and forced te game to come to an early conclusion with a run rule called in the 7th inning. The only two hits for the Mountaineers came from junior, Tyler Juarez, and senior, Daniel Garza.

On the mound, it was Fito Mendez who was credited with the loss, moving his season record to 2-6.

Box Score

GAME 2 (SCH 1 – TRI 9)

The second game of the series was more of the same as the Tiger’s offense continued to roll. However, Schreiner did avoid another shutout as a RBI Double hit by senior, Chance Goins, sent Joseph DiCarlco home to score in the 4th inning. Unfortunately, that would be the only run scored by Schreiner in the game. 

On the mound, it was Brandon Cardenas who would be credited with the loss, moving his season record to 4-3.

Box Score

GAME 3 (SCH 2 – TRI 3)

The final game of the series was a heart-breaker for Schreiner as the Mountaineers managed to keep the game close throughout, but ultimately came up just short in the end. The Mountaineers tied the game up with two runs scored in the top of the 5th inning off a 2 RBI Double from Joseph DiCarlo. However, the Tigers would answer with one run of their own scored in the bottom of the inning to take back the lead and held on to it for the remainder of the game. 

On the mound, it was Beau Vealey who would be credited with the loss, moving his season record to 0-1.

Box Score

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

boston-celtics,-miami-heat-gear-up-for-game-7
insert_link

Sports News

Boston Celtics, Miami Heat gear up for Game 7

PhotoAlto/Sandro Di Carlo Darsa/Getty Images (BOSTON) -- After falling 0-3 to the Miami Heat in the East Finals, the Boston Celtics have clawed their way back to tie up the series. And on Monday night, both teams will be fighting for a spot in the NBA Finals in a do-or-die Game 7. The Celtics tied up the series on Saturday night, beating the Heat by just one point, 104-103. The […]

todayMay 29, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Nashville notes: Conner Smith’s new track + Hannah Dasher’s “Ugly Houses”

Conner Smith has dropped a new chest-thumping anthem, "How It Looks From Here." The track is written by Conner, Rhett Akins, Josh Jenkins and Daniel Ross. Hannah Dasher's autobiographical "Ugly Houses" is out now and serves as the latest preview of her upcoming album, The Other Damn Half, due out August 4. New country duo Neon Union has released a spirited new song, "Redneck Rich." The track will be featured […]

todayMay 26, 2023

AD
0%