Baseball Lands Eight on ALL-SCAC Team

Uncategorized

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK (OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss.) -- A teenager was killed and six others were injured in a shooting at a Mississippi Gulf Coast restaurant Friday night, authorities said. Police responded to a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. local time at The Scratch Kitchen in Ocean Springs, east of Biloxi. Responding officers found seven shooting victims at the scene, including a teenager who had died from his injuries, Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan LeMaire said. The police department identified the victim […]