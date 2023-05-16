Batchelor trial underway in Kendall County

Ryan Seacrest reportedly returning to ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ a month after exit
ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua Well, that didn't take long. A month after he said his goodbyes as host, Ryan Seacrest will reportedly be returning to the Live stage in New York City -- but as a guest. People is reporting Ryan will be back at the recently-rebranded Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday to promote Sunday night's finale of American Idol, and also to promote the opening of his Ryan Seacrest Foundation in Memphis. The non-profit builds "broadcast media centers, named […]