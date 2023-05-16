AD
Be a Barbie Girl (or guy) in the Barbie World of the Malibu Barbie Café

May 16, 2023

Courtesy Bucket Listers

Bucket Listers, the media brand that brought pop culture fans pop-up experiences like The Golden Girls Kitchen, the 90210 hangout The Peach Pit and Saved by the Bell-inspired diner Saved by the Max, has stepped into Barbie’s world.

The brand has cooked up The Malibu Barbie Café. Starting May 17 in New York and June 7 in Chicago, fans of the iconic doll will be able to enjoy “a truly unique dining experience that celebrates Barbie and all the brand represents,” according to Mattel’s senior director of location based entertainment, Julie Freeland.

According to Bucket Listers, “The Malibu Barbie Cafe allows guests to experience the ultimate form of Barbie inspired dining.” The “fast-casual restaurant” with a food menu created by Master Chef semi-finalist Becky Brown boasts items like the Beach Burger, Pacific Paradise Rainbow Pancakes, The Golden Coast CALI-flower Bowl and the West Coast Wave Wedge Salad, in addition to signature drinks.

“The family friendly pop-up restaurant channels the groovy beachside energy of 1970s Malibu, California, inspired by Malibu Barbie, the beach-bound doll that made its debut in 1971,” the company enthuses.

There’s also exclusive merch and plenty of places to snap that perfect pic for your Insta feed ahead of the release of Barbie in theaters in July.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

