BET honoring Tina Turner’s life and legacy with exclusive news special

todayMay 25, 2023

Courtesy BET/ET

Tina Turner will be the focus of an exclusive BET special that will delve into her life and yearslong career. BET & ET Present Tina Turner: Life and Legacy will air May 25, featuring archival footage from ET, which includes over 30 Tina interviews throughout the course of her career. It will see her discussing her acting aspirations, never giving up on true love, her hit “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” and other definitive moments of her journey.

“Tina Turner was a global powerhouse, humanitarian, and undisputable Queen of Rock & Roll. We are deeply saddened by the news of her passing,” said Scott Mills, president and CEO of BET Media Group. “Tina Turner’s gritty vocals, high-octane performances and award-winning platinum hits are unforgettable. Her rise from humble beginnings to overcoming professional and personal adversity led her to become one of the most successful recording artists of all time. We join so many in celebration of her life, legacy, and immeasurable contributions to the arts. She was simply the best.”

BET & ET Present Tina Turner: Life and Legacy will air on BET at 9 p.m. ET/PT. On May 26, BET HER will air an encore at 10 a.m. ET/PT; VH1 will replay the special at 6 p.m. ET/PT.

Tina died on Wednesday, May 24, according to a statement on her social media pages. She was 83 years old.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

