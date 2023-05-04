Billie Lourd honors mom Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

David Livingston/Getty Images

Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, which has come to be known as Star Wars Day.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, attended the event to accept the honor on behalf of her mother, who died at the age of 60 on December 27, 2016.

“My mom used to say you weren’t actually famous until you became a PEZ dispenser. Well, people eat candy out of her neck every day,” Lourd said in her speech. “I say, you aren’t actually famous until you get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

“My mom is a double whammy — a PEZ dispenser and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame now,” she continued. “Mama, you’ve made it.”

Lourd said Fisher tried to show her Star Wars when she was little, but it wasn’t until she was in middle school — when she said the boys started telling her “they fantasize about my mom” — that she decided to give it a serious watch.

“Like any kid, I didn’t want my mom to be hot or cool — she was my mom,” the Scream Queens star said. “But that day, staring at the screen, I realized no one is or will ever be as hot or as cool as Princess Leia.”

Lourd recalled attending ComicCon with her mom and quickly realizing “how widespread and deep people’s love” for Fisher was.

“It was surreal. People of all ages from all over the world were dressed up like my mom, the lady who sang me to sleep at night and helped me when I was scared,” she recalled. “Watching the amount of joy it brought to people when she hugged them or threw glitter at them … was incredible to witness.”

She added, “It was the side of my mom I had never seen before, and it was magical.”