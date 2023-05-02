AD
Buck Country Music News

Blake Shelton’s headed to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

todayMay 2, 2023

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Country superstar and The Voice coach Blake Shelton is next in line to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, May 12, with Carson Daly and Blake’s wife, Gwen Stefani, as guest speakers. 

Blake joins Alan JacksonBrooks & DunnDolly PartonFaith HillGarth BrooksGlen CampbellThe JuddsKenny RogersLoretta LynnPatsy ClineReba McEntireTim McGrawVince Gill and other country artists who have received their iconic star on the famed attraction along Hollywood Boulevard. 

Fans can tune in to the ceremony on May 12 at 11:30 a.m. PT via livestream on walkoffame.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

