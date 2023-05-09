AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” nominated for an Americana Award

todayMay 9, 2023

Redwing Records

Bonnie Raitt has another chance at winning an award for her track “Just Like That.”

The tune has been nominated for Song of the Year at the 2023 Americana Honors & Awards. She’s up against Allison Russell’s “You’re Not Alone,” featuring Brandi Carlile; Zac Bryan’s “Something in the Orange”; Margo Price’s “Change of Heart”; and Charley Crocket’s “I’m Just A Clown.”

“Just Like That,” the title track to Raitt’s 18th studio album, won Song of the Year at this year’s Grammy Awards, beating out hit tunes by the likes of Lizzo, Adele, Harry Styles, Beyoncé and more. 

The Americana Honors & Awards will take place September 20 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

