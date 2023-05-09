Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” nominated for an Americana Award

Redwing Records

Bonnie Raitt has another chance at winning an award for her track “Just Like That.”

The tune has been nominated for Song of the Year at the 2023 Americana Honors & Awards. She’s up against Allison Russell’s “You’re Not Alone,” featuring Brandi Carlile; Zac Bryan’s “Something in the Orange”; Margo Price’s “Change of Heart”; and Charley Crocket’s “I’m Just A Clown.”

“Just Like That,” the title track to Raitt’s 18th studio album, won Song of the Year at this year’s Grammy Awards, beating out hit tunes by the likes of Lizzo, Adele, Harry Styles, Beyoncé and more.

The Americana Honors & Awards will take place September 20 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.