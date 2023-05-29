AD
Sports News

Boston Celtics, Miami Heat gear up for Game 7

todayMay 29, 2023

(BOSTON) — After falling 0-3 to the Miami Heat in the East Finals, the Boston Celtics have clawed their way back to tie up the series. And on Monday night, both teams will be fighting for a spot in the NBA Finals in a do-or-die Game 7.

The Celtics tied up the series on Saturday night, beating the Heat by just one point, 104-103. The win came down to the final seconds of Game 6.

Which ever team wins the Eastern Conference Monday night will move on to the NBA Finals, where they will face the Denver Nuggets.

Game 7 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET in Boston.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

