AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen sings “My Hometown” with fans at a pub in Ireland

todayMay 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Xavi Torrent/Redferns

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are set to play a three-night stand in Dublin and it looks like The Boss has been having some fun tooling around Ireland.

Fan-shot footage posted to the Spring-Nuts fan group Twitter page shows the singer sharing a pint and singing his Born in the U.S.A. track “My Hometown” with fans at a pub. At the end he jokes, “You guys, I’m firing the E Street band, I’m hiring (you),” which gets a laugh from the group. 

And that’s not the only place Springsteen turned up. On Wednesday, Windmill Lane Recording Studios shared a photo of The Boss with some of their staff, noting that he was recording in the studio. Bruce also paid a visit to The Pogues Shane McGowan, with McGowan’s partner Victoria Mary Clarke calling The Boss “a truly wonderful man and a total genius!”

And Springsteen will have plenty more time to enjoy the city. He headlines Dublin’s RSD Stadium May 5, 7 and 9. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

paul-mccartney,-roger-waters-&-more-featured-in-trailer-for-new-doc-‘squaring-the-circle-(the-story-of-hipgnosis)’
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Paul McCartney, Roger Waters & more featured in trailer for new doc ‘Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis)’

Sony Music A new trailer has just been released for the upcoming documentary Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis), which tells the story of the art studio known for some of the most iconic album covers in history. The studio, run by Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey “Po” Powell, created album covers for artists like Sir Paul McCartney, Led Zeppelin, Def Leppard, Genesis and particularly Pink Floyd, including their classic The Dark Side of the Moon. The trailer for the Anton Corbijn-directed film includes interview […]

todayMay 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%