Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen takes a tumble during Amsterdam show

todayMay 31, 2023

Background
Xavi Torrent/Redferns

Bruce Springsteen has more energy than most 73-year-olds, but even he shows his age now and again.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is currently touring Europe with The E Street Band and, in case you missed it, a now viral video on TikTok shows him taking a stumble onstage at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam over the weekend.

The Boss was performing the Letters To You track “Ghosts” when he missed a step coming back from the audience, but he wasn’t down for long. While he laid on his back for a few seconds, guitarist Nils Lofgren took his guitar away while members of the crew helped him back on his feet.

Bruce was quick to joke “Good night, everybody,” although the show did go on. In fact, he treated the crowd to a 29-song set that featured such hits as “Born to Run,” “Glory Days,” “Dancing in the Dark,” “Thunder Road” and more.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s tour continues in June, with the next show scheduled for June 11 in Landgraaf, Netherlands. A complete list of tour dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

National News
Similar posts

