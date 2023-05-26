AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Call it what you want: New Jersey to welcome Taylor Swift this weekend with … a sandwich?

todayMay 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
TAS Rights Management

As Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour has stopped in cities across the U.S., they’ve all seemed to try to outdo each other in celebrating the occasion. They’ve given her the key to the city, named streets after her, invited her to be the mayor for a day — Glendale, Arizona, even renamed itself Swift City in her honor. So what will Taylor get when her tour hits New Jersey Friday night? Not much.

In a video Thursday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that in honor of Taylor, he’s putting to rest a long-standing statewide debate about what you call the stuff you put in a ham, egg and cheese sandwich. Some people call it Taylor ham; others call it pork roll.

“Usually we let you ‘call it what you want,'” Murphy said, referring to the title of one of Taylor’s songs. “But since we have a superstar coming to town, we know ‘All Too Well’ that we should commemorate the occasion. So today, we are declaring the official state sandwich of New Jersey a ‘Taylor Swift ham, egg and cheese.'”

“Welcome back to New Jersey, Taylor — we’ve been waiting for you,” he concluded. “And it would’ve been a ‘Cruel Summer’ without you.” The video ends with a photo of the official sandwich proclamation.

While fans may have found that a bit underwhelming, they’re probably more upset that the venue in which she’s performing — MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford — is not allowing “Taylor-gating” unless you have a ticket.

While fans at other stadiums have been showing up and partying in the parking lot even without tickets, the New Jersey State Police tweeted, “Parking lots will be at maximum capacity and unauthorized crowds will create traffic and safety concerns.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

did-jelly-roll-just-say-he’s-more-excited-about-his-abc-documentary-than-his-album?
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Did Jelly Roll just say he’s more excited about his ABC documentary than his album?

ABC/Stewart Cook Jelly Roll's got two big projects rolling out soon: His debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel, and his ABC News Studio-produced documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me. The documentary will offer fans an inside look at Jelly Roll's life from his early years battling addiction and mental health struggles, to spending time behind bars to rising up to music stardom. "They left no stone unturned. They spent a lot of time with me," […]

todayMay 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%