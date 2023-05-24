AD
Entertainment News

Celebrities react to death of “iconic, beautiful, survivor” Tina Turner

todayMay 24, 2023

Bassett saluting Turner in 2021/ Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

With the news that iconic performer Tina Turner died on Wednesday, May 24, at age 83 came a flood of messages from her famous fans on social media.

Here are just some of the stars who shared their thoughts.

What’s Love Got to Do With It Oscar nominee Angela Bassett released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, noting in part, “Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.”

She added, “Her final words to me — for me — were ‘You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.’ I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner.”

Viola Davis: “Iconic. Beautiful. A survivor. Brilliance. Our first symbol of excellence and unbridled ownership of sexuality!! You were my childhood. Oh man!!! God is getting an angel today!!! Rest well Ms. Tina Turner. We will bask in your legacy!!!”

Forrest Whitaker: “Tina Turner was an icon, whom we loved for her voice, her dancing, and her spirit. As we honor her, let’s also reflect on her resilience, and think about all the greatness that can follow our darkest days. Thank you for sharing your gifts with us, Tina. You’re simply the best.”

Rosario Dawson replied to the official announcement on Turner’s Instagram: “Rejoice In Paradise Queen. Legends Never Die. Rest In Power.”

Andy Cohen: “SIMPLY THE BEST BEST BEST. WE LOVE YOU TINA”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

