Celine Dion sells Las Vegas mansion for $30 million

While Celine Dion is taking time out of the spotlight to deal with her diagnosis of Stiff Person syndrome, she’s also growing her bank account. The real estate website Dirt reports she’s just sold her Las Vegas mansion for $30 million.

Celine bought the place in the Summerlin neighborhood of Las Vegas for $9.2 million in 2017. The deal was private; it’s not clear if the singer ever actually lived in the home. The 31,000-square-foot home on 1.4 acres overlooks a golf course. It has four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, plus a swimming pool, spa and a huge underground garage.

According to Architectural Digest, Celine still owns an estate in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, which she bought for $5 million in 2003. She previously owned a mansion in Paris, an estate in Florida and property in her native Quebec, Canada.

Celine is scheduled to resume her Courage tour in August, but of course, that all depends on her ability to perform.