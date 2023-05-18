AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Charges dropped against man accused of stalking EMT worker Lachelle Jordan

todayMay 18, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(CLEVELAND) — The charges against a man accused of stalking Cleveland EMT worker Lachelle Jordan were dropped on Thursday, according to officials.

Stennett was charged earlier this month with one felony count of menacing by stalking and one felony count of violating a protection order. He was taken into custody on May 8 and held on $100,000 bond.

“A joint motion to reduce the bond was filed because at this point we have inconsistent evidence to substantiate the stalking complaint against Michael Stennett. Today, that case was dismissed and the investigation will continue,” Lexi Bauer, a spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, told ABC News in a statement. “Any further charging decisions will be made after a thorough investigation is complete. Numerous law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation. We decline to comment further at this point.”

Stennett’s case gained national attention amid news reports that Jordan had gone missing days before she was expected to testify in a pre-trial hearing against Stennett.

Jordan’s father, Joseph Jordan, previously claimed in an interview with ABC News that his daughter was being stalked by Stennett and had violated a restraining order she filed against him multiple times.

Jordan was found safe last Thursday. The circumstances around her disappearance remain unclear.

In a surveillance video obtained by Cleveland ABC affiliate WEWS, Jordan can be seen walking into a convenience store barefoot with torn clothes, where she asked to make a phone call to police. The convenience store, Open Pantry, is roughly three miles from where she was last seen.

Her father spoke out in a press conference on Saturday but did not provide any details on what happened to her.

“We want [details] just like you,” he told reporters. “We don’t know him yet because the investigation is ongoing.”

Joseph Jordan said his daughter was hospitalized with unspecified injuries and is getting medical treatment but “she’s gonna be OK, as can be expected.”

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Department told ABC News on Thursday that “there is no new information” on the investigation into Jordan’s disappearance.

ABC News’ Peter Charalambous, Meredith Deliso and Teddy Grant contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘too-much’:-parents-ask-court-not-to-release-writings-of-nashville-school-shooter
insert_link

National News

‘Too much’: Parents ask court not to release writings of Nashville school shooter

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) -- Arguing no one has suffered more than them, the parents of three children killed and those traumatized by a mass shooting in March at Covenant School in Nashville are asking a court to prevent the killer's writings from being released The request was filed Wednesday in Davidson County Chancery Court in response to three separate lawsuits asking that the journals of the shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, be […]

todayMay 18, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%