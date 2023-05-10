AD
Charlie Watts’ jazz catalog explored in new release, ‘Anthology’

May 10, 2023

BMG

While he’s most famous for being the drummer of The Rolling Stones, the late Charlie Watts recorded a lot of jazz music — and now that side of his career is being explored in a new collection from BMG.

Anthology, dropping June 30, will focus on Watts’ catalog of jazz recordings covering a span of close to 20 years. The collection features Watts’ drumming as part of a quartet, quintet, tentet and with an orchestra.

But it’s not Watts all alone, with the set featuring a variety of collaborators, including bassist Dave Green, saxophonists Peter King, Evan Parker and Courtney Pine, trumpeter Gerard Presencer, drummer Jim Keltner and vocalist Bernard Fowler, a member of the Rolling Stones’ live band.

Anthology will be released in double vinyl and double CD formats, with both including liner notes by music journalist Paul Sexton, who wrote Charlie’s Good Tonight: The Authorized Biography of Charlie Watts.

Anthology is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

