Mike FM Music News

Cher turns 77, wonders when she’ll “feel old”

todayMay 22, 2023

Background
AD
Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic

If Cher appears to be an ageless queen, well, you’re not the only one who thinks so. Over the weekend, the legendary diva turned 77 and took to Twitter to ask, “Ok, Will Someone PLEASE Tell me…..When Will I Feel OLD?”

“This is ridiculous,” she continued. “I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can’t understand them. WHATS THE DEAL WITH #’s?  I’m dyslexic & #’s Are hard 4 me.”

She then addressed her fans, noting that she hasn’t tweeted since March. “Thank u for staying, I know it’s been hard,” she wrote.

Last year, Cher told Allure that she doesn’t feel as though she’s old enough to be labeled an icon.

“In my mind, an icon has always got to be old to be iconic. I can’t think [I’m] old yet,” she said. “It’s fun but I don’t take it seriously because … does it mean you’ve just lasted longer than everybody else?”

As for who she thinks is an icon, Cher mentioned her friend Tina Turner, who was 82 at the time, and her late mother, who died in December of last year at the age of 96.

“My mom gets up and she puts her lipstick on and does her hair … my mom is beautiful and even now, [she’s got] this amazing skin,” Cher said of her mom, Georgia Holt. “She’s a pain in the a** — and the hair, you cannot believe her hair. So my mom’s an icon to me, and nobody else knows it, but I know it.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

todayMay 22, 2023

