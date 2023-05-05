AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Chris Janson, Dolly Parton and Slash know we can’t be “21 Forever”

todayMay 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
BMLG Records

Chris Janson, and music icons Dolly Parton and Slash have teamed up for a new collaboration, “21 Forever.”

The track, written by Chris, Tom Douglas and Tommy Cecil, offers a powerful perspective on growing up, and leaving one’s carefree and party-heavy younger days. 

“There’s a time for young and dumb/ For lovers, lines and songs/ You go to bed in the morning/ After you/ stumble in at dawn Had to get my act together/ Learn to appreciate stormy weather/ You can’t be 21 forever,” Chris and Dolly sing in the chorus, while Slash shreds the electric guitar.

“I’m so thrilled to announce that two global icons have joined me for my absolute biggest collaboration to date,” shares Chris. “Dolly and Slash – it doesn’t get any bigger than that! I’m incredibly humbled and grateful for these two. I hope you all enjoy ’21 Forever.'”

Chris’ current single, “All I Need Is You,” is number 35 and rising on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

new-remix-of-david-bowie’s-“golden-years”-out-now
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

New remix of David Bowie’s “Golden Years” out now

NILS MEILVANG/AFP via Getty Images David Bowie’s 1975 track “Golden Years” has gotten the remix treatment with the release of the new digital single, “Golden Years (TOKiMONSTA Remix).”  "To me, I connect with Bowie as an amazing innovator. He was always reinventing himself and pushing the envelope of music while somehow never ceasing to be authentically himself,” Los Angeles-based producer and DJ TOKiMONSTA, born Jennifer Lee, shares. “His experimental fashion choices are always […]

todayMay 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%