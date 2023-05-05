Chris Janson, Dolly Parton and Slash know we can’t be “21 Forever”

Chris Janson, and music icons Dolly Parton and Slash have teamed up for a new collaboration, “21 Forever.”

The track, written by Chris, Tom Douglas and Tommy Cecil, offers a powerful perspective on growing up, and leaving one’s carefree and party-heavy younger days.

“There’s a time for young and dumb/ For lovers, lines and songs/ You go to bed in the morning/ After you/ stumble in at dawn Had to get my act together/ Learn to appreciate stormy weather/ You can’t be 21 forever,” Chris and Dolly sing in the chorus, while Slash shreds the electric guitar.

“I’m so thrilled to announce that two global icons have joined me for my absolute biggest collaboration to date,” shares Chris. “Dolly and Slash – it doesn’t get any bigger than that! I’m incredibly humbled and grateful for these two. I hope you all enjoy ’21 Forever.'”

Chris’ current single, “All I Need Is You,” is number 35 and rising on the country charts.