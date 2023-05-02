AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Chris Janson taps Dolly Parton and Slash for his “biggest collaboration to date”

todayMay 2, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

A star-studded collaboration between Chris JansonDolly Parton and Slash is arriving on Friday, May 5.

“I’m so thrilled to announce, that two Global Icons have joined me in song, for my absolute biggest collaboration to date,” Chris wrote in an email to fans on Tuesday, May 2. “Dolly and Slash, it doesn’t get any BIGGER than that!”

The singer also shared the news on Twitter, albeit in a more cryptic fashion. “This is going to be EPIC. @janson_chris | @DollyParton | @Slash #JansonDollySlash #21Forever #Friday,” tweeted Chris. The announcement was also accompanied by a gray-colored graphic with “Janson,” “Dolly,” “Slash” and “May 5” on it.

Prior to this, Chris released “Tap That” and his current single, “All I Need Is You,” which is number 36 and rising on the country charts. 

Be on the lookout for Chris, Dolly and Slash’s song dropping May 5.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Grateful Dead celebrating spring 1973 tour with new 17-CD box set

Courtesy of Rhino Entertainment The Grateful Dead is revisiting their spring 1973 tour with a brand new box set. Here Comes the Sunshine 1973, dropping June 30, will consist of 17 CDs featuring five previously unreleased concerts from the tour.   Shows featured in the limited-edition release are a May 13 concert at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa; a May 20 concert at Campus Stadium at UCSB in Santa Barbara, California; the May 26 show at Kezar Stadium in San Francisco, California; and the two-night […]

todayMay 2, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Rick Springfield to headline the “I Want My 80s” summer tour

The '80s were certainly a good time for Rick Springfield, so he’s celebrating them with a brand new tour. The “Jesse’s Girl” singer is set to headline the “I Want My 80s” summer tour, featuring Tommy Tutone, and The Hooters and Paul Young on select dates.  The tour kicks off August 4 in Youngstown, Ohio, and […]

todayMay 1, 2023

AD
0%