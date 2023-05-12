AD
Buck Country Music News

Chris Stapleton puts in the work after winning Entertainer of the Year

todayMay 12, 2023

John Shearer for Getty Images

Chris Stapleton accepted his first ACM Entertainer of the Year trophy Thursday night, dedicating the coveted honor to his children. 

Backstage, he said his idea of a celebration was heading home so he could wake up in his own bed.

But the Kentucky native also apparently found time to put in a little manual labor after his acceptance speech — and he managed to squeeze in a little inspiration, too. 

“If you’re gonna be a dreamer, you better be a doer,” he tweeted on Friday, quoting four-time winner Lainey Wilson

But it’s the accompanying photo that says it all: a black-and-white photo by photographer John Sheerer shows Stapleton with a leaf blower, cleaning up the confetti from Dolly Parton‘s performance. 

His Entertainer win also sets him up for the ACM’s Triple Crown accolade, reserved for artists who first win New Artist and then go on to win Male or Female Artist of the Year before taking home the big one.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

