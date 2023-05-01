AD
Local News

City of Kerrville encourages citizens to utilize Yard/Brush Collection services

todayMay 1, 2023

Background
The City of Kerrville Public Works Department is encouraging citizens to utilize the yard waste/brush collection service provided by the city and Republic Services. According to Public Works Assistant Director David Barrera, “Having a monthly yard waste pick up service allows residents to regularly keep up with yard maintenance and helps divert this waste from entering a landfill.’ Barrera added, “All yard waste collected goes directly to the composting facility and not the landfill.”

It is recommended that residents have trees and bushes trimmed just prior to their pick-up date and place a little yard waste at the curb each month in order to not exceed the allowable amount. There is a 25-bag limit on bagged leaves/grass clippings, and the bags must weigh less than 35 pounds. All cut ends must be facing the curb, and it is asked that no household garbage, recyclables or other debris is mixed in with yard waste. Residents are also reminded to stack yard waste at least 3 feet away from other objects, away from low-lying tree limbs, power lines, vehicles, mailboxes and water/gas lines.

Those who have their garbage collected on Mondays will have their yard waste collected sometime during the first full work week of the month. If Tuesday is your trash day, your yard waste will be collected sometime during the second full work week of the month. Lastly, if your garbage is collected on Wednesdays or Thursdays, your yard waste will be collected sometime during the third full work week of the month.

Additional information regarding Solid Waste Services can be found on the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov/77/Solid-Waste, or by calling (830) 257-8000.

Written by: Michelle Layton

