City of Kerrville invites mothers to celebrate Mother’s Day outside

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department has announced that on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, all mothers and mother figures will receive free admission with a paid child’s admission ($2 for a child’s day pass) at Kerrville-Schreiner Park. Due to the weekend’s weather forecast, this offer will be extended to Sunday, May 21.

Kerrville-Schreiner Park sits on more than 500 acres and includes 13 miles of hiking and biking trails, river access, a playground, and a pollinator garden. The park is located at 2385 Bandera Highway and is open to day use from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Additionally, on Mother’s Day, the Scott Schreiner Golf Course, located at 1 Hill Country Drive, will be offering 15 percent off all merchandise.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

