City of Kerrville invites mothers to celebrate Mother’s Day outside

Teen uses slingshot to save sister from alleged kidnapper: Police
Google Maps Street View (ALPENA, Mich.) -- A teenager helped save his younger sister from an alleged kidnapper by shooting the suspect with his slingshot, Michigan authorities said. The 8-year-old girl was mushroom-hunting in her backyard in Alpena Township on Wednesday when "an unknown male appeared from the woods," the Michigan State Police said in a press release on Friday. The suspect held the girl's mouth shut but she was able […]