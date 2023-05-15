City of Kerrville issues update on diesel spill along the Guadalupe River

AD

The City of Kerrville has issued an update regarding last weekend’s diesel spill along the Guadalupe River, which occurred at a private business roughly 2.5 miles upstream of the city’s water treatment plant. Upon notification, the city immediately switched off its surface water treatment plant and turned on its groundwater wells to provide safe potable drinking water until the surface water treatment plant returns to normal.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is currently working directly with the business owner, and an environmental remediation company is on scene to clean the spill location.

A spokesperson for the City of Kerrville says that the city has a highly diversified water supply system and has sufficient capacity within the groundwater system to provide safe potable drinking water to citizens until the fuel spill has been cleaned up and the river has returned to normal conditions.

