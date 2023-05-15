City of Kerrville issues update on diesel spill along the Guadalupe River

Early heat wave on West Coast to stretch through end of the week
ABC News (NEW YORK) -- A dangerous heat wave that began much earlier than usual is continuing on the West Coast. Heat advisories are currently in place for Seattle, Portland, Oregon, and down to Fresno and Bakersfield in California. Several record-high temperatures were broken over the weekend in California and the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service. Highs of 95 degrees in North Bend, Oregon, 92 degrees in […]