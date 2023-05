AD

The Kerrville Fire Department notified the City of Kerrville of a diesel leak from a business upstream of the city’s water treatment plant, which resulted from damage during Friday night’s storm.

The city has taken appropriate precautions and has switched from surface water to its groundwater wells. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has been notified and is currently working with the business owner to mitigate the situation.

City officials said the city will remain on groundwater wells while the situation is being monitored. The water plant is expected to come back online sometime next week.

