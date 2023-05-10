AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

City of Kerrville partners with NASA for solar eclipse glasses for KISD students

todayMay 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The City of Kerrville and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have joined together to help provide educational programming and resources to the community. This partnership has also helped secure $10,000 worth of eclipse glasses for all Kerrville Independent School District students for the October 14, 2023 and April 8, 2024 events.

According to Kerrville Director of Parks and Recreation Ashlea Boyle, “We are incredibly grateful for NASA’s generosity and dedication to eye safety. All KISD students will have the opportunity to view both the 2023 and 2024 eclipses safely.” In addition, eclipse glasses and commemorative t-shirts can be purchased at the Parks and Recreation Department office, 2385 Bandera Highway, located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park.

Kerrville will experience two unique solar eclipse events in less than a year, both of which will require eclipse glasses for safe viewing. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

On This Day, May 10, 1960: U2 frontman Bono is born in Dublin, Ireland

On This Day, May 10, 1960 … Paul David Hewson, better known as U2 frontman Bono, was born in Dublin, Ireland. U2 was formed in 1976 after Bono and friend David Evans aka the Edge responded to an advertisement posted on a bulletin board by Larry Mullen Jr. seeking musicians interested in forming a rock band.  U2 released their first album, Boy, in 1980. The follow-up, 1983’s War, propelled them to stardom thanks to hit singles “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and “Pride (In The Name of Love).”  The band has gone on to release […]

todayMay 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%