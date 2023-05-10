City of Kerrville partners with NASA for solar eclipse glasses for KISD students

On This Day, May 10, 1960: U2 frontman Bono is born in Dublin, Ireland
On This Day, May 10, 1960 … Paul David Hewson, better known as U2 frontman Bono, was born in Dublin, Ireland. U2 was formed in 1976 after Bono and friend David Evans aka the Edge responded to an advertisement posted on a bulletin board by Larry Mullen Jr. seeking musicians interested in forming a rock band. U2 released their first album, Boy, in 1980. The follow-up, 1983’s War, propelled them to stardom thanks to hit singles “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and “Pride (In The Name of Love).” The band has gone on to release […]