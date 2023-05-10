City of Kerrville partners with NASA for solar eclipse glasses for KISD students

AD

The City of Kerrville and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have joined together to help provide educational programming and resources to the community. This partnership has also helped secure $10,000 worth of eclipse glasses for all Kerrville Independent School District students for the October 14, 2023 and April 8, 2024 events.

According to Kerrville Director of Parks and Recreation Ashlea Boyle, “We are incredibly grateful for NASA’s generosity and dedication to eye safety. All KISD students will have the opportunity to view both the 2023 and 2024 eclipses safely.” In addition, eclipse glasses and commemorative t-shirts can be purchased at the Parks and Recreation Department office, 2385 Bandera Highway, located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park.

Kerrville will experience two unique solar eclipse events in less than a year, both of which will require eclipse glasses for safe viewing. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

