The City of Kerrville wants to remind citizens that the intersection of Lehmann Road and Rim Rock Drive is currently closed for approximately three weeks for road construction. Traffic is being detoured to other connecting roads. Residents living beyond the intersection of Rim Rock Road will have to detour to Southway Drive to get access to Sidney Baker.

Through traffic will be closed to the public with the exception of emergency vehicle access. For more information, contact the City of Kerrville’s Public Works Department at (830) 258-1221.

