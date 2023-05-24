City of Kerrville resumes operations at water treatment plant

AD

The City of Kerrville has resumed using its surface water treatment plant for potable water after temporarily turning off plant operations last week following a diesel spill on the Guadalupe River. The spill occurred at a private business approximately 2.5 miles upstream of the plant and caused the city to immediately switch from using the surface water treatment plant to its groundwater wells for city water needs.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) oversees the cleanup of spills such as these, and the City of Kerrville has been keeping in constant contact with the business owner as a redemption company worked to contain and remove all of the diesel from the spill site and adjacent drainage way.

All water samples collected by the city’s Water Production division from the plant’s intake structure have come back negative for petroleum products.

