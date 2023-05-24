AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

City of Kerrville resumes operations at water treatment plant

todayMay 24, 2023

The City of Kerrville has resumed using its surface water treatment plant for potable water after temporarily turning off plant operations last week following a diesel spill on the Guadalupe River. The spill occurred at a private business approximately 2.5 miles upstream of the plant and caused the city to immediately switch from using the surface water treatment plant to its groundwater wells for city water needs.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) oversees the cleanup of spills such as these, and the City of Kerrville has been keeping in constant contact with the business owner as a redemption company worked to contain and remove all of the diesel from the spill site and adjacent drainage way.

All water samples collected by the city’s Water Production division from the plant’s intake structure have come back negative for petroleum products.

Written by: Michelle Layton

