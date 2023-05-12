City of Kerrville says Movies in the Park’ continues this Saturday

River flooding possible in Kerr County over the weekend
Forecasters are predicting heavy rainfall over the weekend for the Texas Hill Country, dumping enough precipitation that flash flooding of the Guadalupe River is possible. According to Greg Waller, a service coordination hydrologist with the West Gulf River Forecast Center, "Dominoes are falling as expected...parameters for a widespread, heavy rainfall threat ramping up Friday evening and into the weekend." Waller added, "Soils are dry, but it won't matter. Rainfall amounts […]