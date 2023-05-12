AD
City of Kerrville says Movies in the Park’ continues this Saturday

todayMay 12, 2023

The City of Kerrville has confirmed that the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department’s “Movies in the Park” series for 2023 will continue this Saturday, May 13, at dark at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Highway. In the case of rainy weather, the movie will be moved inside the Recreation Hall in the park.

Attendees are reminded to bring something to sit on while watching “Minions: Rise of Gru” (PG) on the movie screen. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Written by: Michelle Layton

