National News

Cleveland EMS worker missing for six days found safe

todayMay 12, 2023

Cleveland Police

(CLEVELAND) — Cleveland EMS worker Lachelle Jordan has been found safe, Cleveland Police Department Chief Dispatcher Tina Wickline told ABC News.

Authorities said that Jordan was last seen near Fairfield Avenue in Cleveland on May 6. Her family reported her missing the following day, prompting law enforcement to ask the public for help finding her. She was last seen wearing a blue and white East Cleveland Fire Department sweatshirt.

“We’re all just happy,” her father Joseph Jordan told ABC affiliate WEWS. He said that Jordan “looked to be okay, alert.”

In a surveillance video obtained by WEWS, Jordan can be seen walking into a convenience store barefoot with torn clothes. The convenience store, Open Pantry, is roughly three miles from where Jordan was last seen.

Jahid Islam, who was working in the store at the time, told ABC News that Jordan entered the store at roughly 10:50 p.m. and asked for a phone to call the police. Islam described that Jordan appeared “very weak”

“She asked me to give the phone, then she called the police first,” Islam said.

The circumstances around Jordan’s disappearance remain unclear. Her father Joseph Jordan previously told ABC News that Jordan was being stalked by Michael Stennett, who she was preparing to testify against in a rape an abduction case. Joseph Jordan said that Stennett violated a restraining order multiple times, both when Lachelle Jordan was at home and work. ABC News reached out to Stennett’s attorney Daniel Misiewicz for comment.

Cleveland Police said earlier this week there is no evidence connecting the Michael Stennett case to Jordan’s disappearance.

Yesterday, the Jordan’s family held a press conference to ask the public for help finding the EMT worker.

“We’re here to talk about the love of a family for a daughter who is missing,” Joseph Jordan said at the press conference.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

