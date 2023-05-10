AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Cleveland EMT worker expected to testify in rape trial goes missing

todayMay 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(CLEVELAND) — The Cleveland Police Department has asked the public to help find a Cleveland EMT worker who’s missing and may be in danger.

Authorities said that 30-year-old Lachelle Jordan has been missing since May 6 and was last seen near Fairport Avenue in Cleveland.

Authorities said that at the time of her disappearance, Jordan was last seen wearing “a blue and white East Cleveland Fire Department sweatshirt with ECFD on the back and the Fire logo on the front, green and white tie dye pants and rainbow-colored Croc shoes.”

Mark Barrett, president of the Cleveland EMS Union, told ABC News that Jordan was a new employee and had filed reports with her job that she was being stalked.

Jordan’s job removed her from the truck where she worked and brought her to headquarters due to safety concerns for her and her co-workers, Barrett said.

Days before Jordan’s disappearance, Cleveland prosecutors charged 65-year-old Michael Stennett with stalking and violating an order of protection, according to a Cleveland Municipal Court case summary document.

A family member of Jordan’s told Cleveland 19 News that Jordan was going to testify in a rape case against Stennett, who was indicted on two counts of rape and one count of abduction in May 2022, according to Cuyahoga County court records.

Cleveland police said currently there isn’t any evidence connecting Stennett to Jordan’s disappearance, according to Cleveland 19 News.

According to ABC News Cleveland affiliate WEWS, prior to going missing, Jordan was planning to attend Stennett’s pre-trial hearing on Monday.

According to an arrest warrant for Stennett obtained by WEWS, Jordan noticed that Stennett followed her multiple times while she was in her personal vehicle when she was working, as well as waiting outside her home.

The arrest warrant stated that, two days before she went missing, Jordan allegedly noticed Stennett sitting outside her home, according to WEWS.

Stennett’s attorney did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information on Jordan’s location. People can leave an anonymous tip by calling 216-252-7463.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

4-teens-charged-with-murder-of-beloved-24-year-old-chicago-police-officer
insert_link

National News

4 teens charged with murder of beloved 24-year-old Chicago police officer

Jason marz/Getty Images (CHICAGO) -- Four teenagers, including a 16-year-old, have been charged in the murder of a beloved 24-year-old Chicago police officer, authorities announced Wednesday. Officer Aréanah Preston had just finished her shift and was still in uniform when she was shot and killed at about 1:42 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police. The four suspects -- ages 19, 19, 18 and 16 -- "were out looking for victims" that […]

todayMay 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%