Buck Country Music News

Cole Swindell announces engagement: “We’re so excited!”

todayMay 8, 2023

Background
ABC

Cole Swindell has popped the question to his girlfriend, Courtney Little, and she said yes!

“Still couldn’t tell ya everything I said down on one knee.. All I know is she said ‘YES’!” Cole shared on Instagram alongside photos of the big moment. “We’re so excited!”

Courtney also broke the news on Instagram, saying, “Woke up as future Mrs. Swindell [ring emoji] I’ve never been so happy! I can’t believe we are ENGAGED!!!!!”

Fellow country artists swiftly shared their excitement with Cole. Warner Music Nashville labelmate Michael Ray wrote, “Congrats buddy!!” Conner Smith commented, “Come on!!! Happy for you brother.”

Cole is nominated in five categories at the upcoming 2023 ACM Awards, including Music Event of the Year for his remix of “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” with Jo Dee Messina. Stream the award show live on Amazon Prime Video May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

