AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Could they BE any cuter? AI envisions the ‘Friends’ characters as toddlers

todayMay 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Warner Bros. Television

The show Friends is still getting laughs on syndication and on streaming, but thanks to an Italian couple — and artificial intelligence wizardry — it’s now inspiring a new viral art collection.

Luca and Anna Allievi are the people behind the Instagram account the_ai_dreams, which was already popular for using AI to de-age celebrities to toddlers.

The project they started for fun has now taken a look at the Friends friends, reimagining Jennifer Aniston‘s Rachel Green, Matthew Perry‘s Chandler Bing, David Schwimmer‘s Ross Gellar, Courteney Cox‘s Monica Gellar, Lisa Kudrow‘s Phoebe Buffay and Matt LeBlanc‘s Joey Tribbiani as cute little tykes.

To come up with the pictures, the couple used the software Midjourney, which, as reported, was recently used to produce photos of what historical figures would have looked like throwing up selfies.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

village-people-threaten-to-sue-donald-trump-over-use-of-tribute-band
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Village People threaten to sue Donald Trump over use of tribute band

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage The Village People are not happy that Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort hired a lookalike group to play the venue.  Billboard reports that after video surfaced on Twitter of what appeared to be the band playing an event at the estate, Trump was sent a cease-and-desist letter by lead singer Victor Willis' wife, Karen Willis, who manages the band. The letter, which was sent to Trump's lawyer Joseph Tacopina, argues that the tribute band violates the disco group's […]

todayMay 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%