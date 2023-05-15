Could they BE any cuter? AI envisions the ‘Friends’ characters as toddlers

Warner Bros. Television

The show Friends is still getting laughs on syndication and on streaming, but thanks to an Italian couple — and artificial intelligence wizardry — it’s now inspiring a new viral art collection.

Luca and Anna Allievi are the people behind the Instagram account the_ai_dreams, which was already popular for using AI to de-age celebrities to toddlers.

The project they started for fun has now taken a look at the Friends friends, reimagining Jennifer Aniston‘s Rachel Green, Matthew Perry‘s Chandler Bing, David Schwimmer‘s Ross Gellar, Courteney Cox‘s Monica Gellar, Lisa Kudrow‘s Phoebe Buffay and Matt LeBlanc‘s Joey Tribbiani as cute little tykes.

To come up with the pictures, the couple used the software Midjourney, which, as reported, was recently used to produce photos of what historical figures would have looked like throwing up selfies.