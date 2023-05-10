AD
Entertainment News

Could Tom Cruise have eyes for Shakira?

todayMay 10, 2023

Tom Cruise and Shakira sparked dating rumors over the weekend when they were photographed together at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, according to Page Six.

“He is extremely interested in pursuing her,” and even sent her flowers, a source tells the outlet.

“There’s chemistry,” adds the insider.

The romance rumors follow Shakira’s split from her longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué last June amid allegations he was cheating on her with his now-girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

“Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” says the source, adding that the 60-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star is “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented.”

“And she isn’t taller than him,” joked the source, noting that Cruise is 5-foot-7, while the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is 5-foot-2.

Shakira, 46, and Piqué were together for 12 years and share two children: Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10.

Written by: ABC News

