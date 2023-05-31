AD
Dale! Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull teaming for Trilogy Tour

todayMay 31, 2023

Background
Courtesy Live Nation

Fans of Latin and pop music will be thrilled to hear that Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are all hitting the road … together.

Their joint tour of North America, called Trilogy Tour, gets underway October 14 in Washington, D.C., and is currently scheduled to wrap up December 10 in Vancouver. Each artist will perform a headlining set during the tour, which marks the first time all three have shared the stage like this.

Fans can register now through Sunday, June 3, for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/trilogytour. Fans who receive an access code can participate in the presale on June 7. A limited number of tickets will be sold during the general on-sale date, which is June 9 at 10 a.m. PT, via AXS.com.

“It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, two music icons, who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself,” Pitbull says in a statement. “We’re excited to take The Trilogy Tour around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives. Dale!”

Enrique adds, “The Trilogy Tour will be an amazing experience for ALL of our fans. It’s going to be a once in a lifetime tour.” 

And Ricky notes, “Going back on the road with not only Enrique, but now with Pitbull, is very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it’s going to be epic!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

