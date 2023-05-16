AD
Entertainment News

Daytime Emmys postponed over writers strike

todayMay 16, 2023

The 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards have become the latest awards ceremony to be affected by the writers strike.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced that the ceremony, slated for Friday, June 16, is being postponed, along with the Creative Arts & Lifestyle event planned for the following day, “pending a strike resolution.”

The message says, “We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date.”

NATAS points out that voting hasn’t been affected: “[T]his postponement has no impact on the winners,” the message clarifies. “Simply put, the winners were already determined. The winners’ identities are and remain secure with the independent accounting firm of Lutz & Carr.”

Recently, the Peabody Awards announced it was canceling this year’s event, which was to be the first since the pandemic and the first ever in Los Angeles.

The broadcast of June’s 76th annual Tony Awards was in jeopardy as late as last Friday. The show was in the crosshairs of picketers, which meant winners and presenters might not have shown up.

However, its producers struck a deal with representatives from the Writers Guild of America Monday that will allow it to proceed on June 11.

That said, The Hollywood Reporter explains certain concessions were reportedly agreed upon that would allow the show to proceed. One of these was that the show, airing on CBS and Paramount+, would be unscripted.

