AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Dee Snider dropped from SF Pride over support of Paul Stanley tweet

todayMay 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Dee Snider was supposed to perform at SF Pride next month, but has lost the gig after supporting Paul Stanley’s recent tweet in which he suggested gender confirmation treatment for children has been “turned into a sad and dangerous fad.” 

The original plan was for the Twisted Sister track “We’re Not Gonna Take It” to be the unofficial song of the SF Pride Parade & Celebration, with Snider performing. But after he retweeted Stanley’s post, adding that it was “well said,” SF Pride changed course. 

SF Pride noted in a statement, “Dee has always been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights,” but shared that they were “heartbroken and angry” by Dee’s support for Stanley’s post. 

“The message perpetuated by that tweet casts doubt on young trans people’s ability to self-identify their gender,” they said. “Transgender people, particularly transgender women and children of color, are disproportionately affected by hate and violence. And with transphobia proliferating and becoming more and more enshrined in law throughout the country — we have to stand up for the most impacted among us.”

SF Pride and Dee “mutually agreed to part ways,” with SF Pride adding they “appreciate Dee seeing this as a teachable moment and a reminder that even allies need to be educated to ensure that they are not casually promoting transphobia.”

Finally, they share, “To all our allies — we want to call you in — not call you out.”

The SF Pride Parade & Celebration takes place June 24 and 25.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

stevie-nicks-congratulates-sheryl-crow-on-being-chosen-for-the-rock-&-roll-hall-of-fame
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Stevie Nicks congratulates Sheryl Crow on being chosen for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images Sheryl Crow was just announced as one of this year’s inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and it sounds like Stevie Nicks had a feeling it was going to happen.  "Yes, you can call me psychic," the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer writes on Instagram, noting she had been listening to Crow’s music for the past four days. Nicks then congratulated Crow on the honor, […]

todayMay 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%